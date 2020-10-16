Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live IPL Match MI vs KKR: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

If you are missing the live cricket action on TV, you can can get all the information on how, when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 32nd match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Here, you can watch IPL 2020 Live Streaming, Ipl live stream online on Hotstar and Live Cricket TV on Star Sports. To watch Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders, you can go to Hotstar if you want to watch IPL 2020 Live Online Streaming. To watch ipl match 2020 live streaming, live match IPL TV, you can tune in to Star Sports. You can also watch IPL Live Streaming 2020 free on Hotstar with five-minute delay. You canw watch MI vs KKR Live Match on TV on Star Sports 1 Live Streaming, Star Sports Live IPL 2020. Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2020 Online on Hotstar.

The Mumbai Indians have a chance to go top of the table tonight as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday. The MI have a consistent run so far in the tournament, going on par with table-toppers Delhi Capitals. The side's pace attack has been lethal so far as all of their three pacers feature among the top-10 wicket takers in IPL 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, underwent a change in captaincy earlier today when Eoin Morgan took over as the skipper of the side, with Dinesh Karthik stepping down from the role. The Knight Riders, thus, will eye a fresh start as they aim to capitalize on Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss last night -- the side is currently third in the table, while KKR are fourth. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL Live Match MI vs KKR online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Live IPL Match MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders 43/4 in 8 overs against Mumbai Indians

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 16 (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

