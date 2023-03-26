IPL 2023: RCB's Rajat Patidar set to miss first half of tournament owing to heel injury

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajat Patidar

In what can only be thought of as a major blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajat Patidar may miss the first half of IPL 2023, owing to a heel injury, ESPNcricinfo reported. Patidar picked up the injury before joining RCB's camp and has been advised three weeks' rest.

His further participation in the league will be decided after an MRI scan, and NCA will need to clear him before he joins the franchise again. In the 2022 season, Patidar smashed 333 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75, with two fifties and a hundred to his name. He was one of the most important batters in the line-up and was expected to take the number three slot at this year's edition.

What Will The Batting Order Look Like?

His injury though will force RCB to change the combination. Shahbaz Ahmed, who could have batted at number 7, may be used as a floater ahead of Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Maxwell. However, the franchise can also go ahead and slot Bracewell at number 3, with Karthik and Maxwell to follow him. If they would side with making their batting look a little long, they can get Anuj Rawat to open with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli can go back at number three. It will be interesting to see how RCB manages to take the batting line-up forward.

All-Round Bowling

Talking about their bowling, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Maxwell will form the attack. If they decide to drop Bracewell for Josh Hazlewood, that would make their bowling even more menacing. The only weak link here seems Siddarth Kaul, but he too can be very dangerous at times.

Siraj and Hasaranga are proven customers and Harshal Patel has been a force to reckon with whenever he has appeared in RCB colors. Maxwell, Shahbaz and Bracewell will provide them with enough all-round options to use in the case one of the main bowlers are having a bad day.

The team will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

