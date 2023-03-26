India to play extra two T20Is against West Indies; might play SL or AFG post WTC final at home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI

India are set to tour West Indies for a full-fledged tour in July-August, where originally, the team was set to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Now, according to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI and CWI may have agreed to increase the number of T20Is scheduled to five.

The report also states that BCCI is contemplating playing a short 3-match ODI home series against either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan post the WTC final. The report states that if the post-WTC final series actually happens, the BCCI will have to ink a short-term broadcasting deal, as the current one ended after the last ODI against Australia. The schdule for the tour of West Indies will be out soon.

"BCCI and CWI have a healthy bilateral relationship that is based on mutual respect and understanding of each other's needs and role in world cricket. The schedule will be out soonest," Ricky Skerritt was quoted as saying by Crizbuzz.

Following their win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India recently lost to Australia 1-2 in a three-match ODI series. The two teams will now meet in the WTC final in England, which is set to be played from June 7 to June 11 with June 12 set as a reserve day.

Packed Schedule

Indian is expected to leave for West Indies in the first week of July, with the series possibly starting from the 10th or 12th. After this, in the third week of August, India will be playing Ireland in a 3-match T20I series. By the team the series against Ireland finished, Asia Cup will be around the corner post which India will again face Australia in a home ODI series. Well, after that it will be World Cup time.

Also Read: IPL 2023: RCB's Rajat Patidar set to miss first half of tournament owing to heel injury

Latest Cricket News