IPL 2023: Injury update on Ben Stokes, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming opens on all-rounder's fitness status

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings are pushing hard to make it to the Playoffs in IPL 2023. The four-time champions Chennai have 15 points in 13 games and occupy the second spot in the IPL 2023 Points table. Battling with a few injury issues, MS Dhoni's men are 1 win away from an official berth in the knockouts. Meanwhile, there is a fresh update on all-rounder Ben Stokes' injury.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has played just 2 games in the ongoing season and is on the sidelines ever since. CSK's head coach has again opened up on Ben Stokes' injury. Fleming has said that bowling remains a bit of a challenge at the moment for Stokes but he is being kept as a batting cover for the team. "Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover," Fleming said after CSK's loss to KKR at Chepauk as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, he also stated that CSK are likely to go with the same team in the next game despite a loss at the hands of KKR in their penultimate league stage game. "But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right. And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi," Fleming added.

This can also be a setback for England, who will square off against Ireland in a one-off Test and then against Australia in the famous Ashes series, both starting in June. Stokes was earlier suffering from a knee issue when he was on England duty in a Test series against New Zealand. He had earlier stated that he would like to return from IPL early to prepare for the one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes.

"Yes, I'll play," Stokes said on being asked if he will play the Ireland Test. "I'll make sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that game," he added. Stokes suffered a toe injury and was sidelined from CSK's team after playing two games. As stated by Fleming earlier, he received another little setback.

Notably, England are also having fingers crossed over the fitness concerns of star bowlers James Anderson and Jofra Archer. As stated by ECB, Anderson suffered a groin injury during Lancashire's most recent County Championship clash against Somerset at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford. Notably, Archer is having issues with his elbow and is ruled out of IPL. His participation in the Ashes is also under the clouds.

