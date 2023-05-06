IPL 2023: CSK vs MI, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 49, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK vs MI

IPL 2023: CSK vs MI, Today Match Prediction - It's time for the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians' EL-Clasico for one more time in IPL 2023. Two heavyweights and two legendary teams will be shoulder-to-shoulder against each other for the second time this season. The match is set to be played at Chennai's home - MA Chidambaram Stadium. Before the action unfolds, let's have a look at how these two can fare against each other.

CSK beware of MI's record at your home

It's rare seeing Chennai losing at home but they have been defeated at their fortress Chepauk twice in the season so far. CSK would be looking to improve their show but should remain aware of MI's record at their home. Mumbai have had the wood over Chennai at MA Chidambaram Stadium as they have won 6 out of 8 games. It's rather shocking that Chennai have not defeated Mumbai at their own home since their last victory in 2010.

CSK have a strong batting core with Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane going well. But they would want Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu to strike more. Meanwhile, CSK's Maheesh Theeshana has leaked runs and he would want to correct that.

CSK are yet to win a game for two weeks as their last three results read - 2 losses and a no result. Meanwhile, MI are in hot form with their last 2 wins. MI have a problem aplenty with their death bowling and they can be targeted on that parameter surely.

Pitch and Weather

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai assists spinners but it is yet to play its true form. Though the spinners have taken more wickets than the pacers, the economy is 8.02 in 2023 as compared to 5.96 in 2019. But the spinners shall hold an edge over the batters.

There is a 25% probability of rain falling in the afternoon in Chennai. It increases to 64% by the evening. We can expect interruption.

Best Batter Prediction: Shivam Dube can be a batter to watch out for. He is a recognised spin hitter and the conditions might suit him to go big. He has hit 109 runs against them this year and has a strike rate of 165.15.

Best bowler Prediction: Ravindra Jadeja can be a bowler to watch out for. Jadeja has taken 8 wickets of right-handers thi season and MI have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Tim David in their ranks.

Match Winner Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

