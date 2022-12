Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes | File Photo

Ben Stokes has been bought by Chennai Super Kings at a whooping amount of 16.25 cr at the IPL Auction 2023. He became the third most expensive buy in the tournament after Sam Curran (18.50 cr) & Cameron Green ( 17.25 cr).

In his IPL career, Ben Stokes has played 42 innings and has accumulated 920 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.5. He has two 100s and two 50s to his name with the highest score of 107.

