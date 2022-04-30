IPL 2022: Virat Kohli scores first half-century in 15 innings

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli scores 50 for RCB against GT.

Virat Kohli took a run, looked up to the sky and held his bat in the air. The moment had finally come. It was Virat Kohli's fifty.

The wait of fans rooting for Virat's performance was finally over as their favourite run-machine answered his critics with a sweet half-century off 45 balls in the ongoing match against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Batting first, Faf lost his wicket without scoring any run. However, Virat and Rajat Patidar stitched a partnership as both of them slammed half-centuries.

This is Virat's first 50+ score in 15 innings. He has only one longer gap of making 50 runs which was 18 innings during 2009 and 2010 editions.

Kohli lost his wicket to Mohammed Shami after scoring 58 off 53.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and asked GT to bowl.

GT Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

RCB Playing 11

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood