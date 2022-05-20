IPL 2022: Matthew Wade smashes bat, found guilty of Level 1 offence during GT vs RCB clash

Follow us on Image Source : IPL A frustrated Matthew Wade walks back after being given out controversially during Gujarat Titans' game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

​Matthew Wade, who smashed his bat in anger, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during Gujarat Titans' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman was given out controversially and the batsman vented his frustration by throwing his bat and head gear in the dressing room.

"Mr. Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL said in a statement.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

Although the IPL didn't give any reason behind the breach, Wade was virtually angry with the umpire's decision and despite Virat Kohli showing concern, the wicketkeeper wasn't happy.

Replays suggested that there was an under-edged off a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and the batsman immediately reviewed it after the on-field umpire gave the batsman out.

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball's trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli found his form back with a fluent half-century and kept RCB's hopes of entering the playoffs alive.