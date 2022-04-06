IPL 2022: Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 15 due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI File Photo of Nathan Coulter-Nile

Table Topper in IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals received a major blow on Wednesday as their Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the remaining season of IPL 15 due to an injury. Coulter-Nile was part of RR's playing XI for the first match of the season where the team registered a thumping win by 61 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After suffering an injury in the first match of the season Coulter-Nile could not come back to complete his full quota of overs. India pacer Navdeep Saini replaced him in the Royals' playing XI for the next two matches vs Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. There is not much information about his injury but the RR team management has confirmed that the all-rounder will not feature in the rest of the season.

"Until we meet again, NCN. Speedy recovery," Rajasthan Royals tweeted. Coulter-Nile, who's been a part of IPL cricket since 2013, had earlier said, "It's good to be picked by the Royals. They’ve always carried a solid reputation on the field and have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the competition, no matter what the situation of the game."

"For me, the target is to help win the trophy for the Royals, obviously I’d love to be out there and help the team, but in a long tournament you have to be ready for anything the management asks you to do and just prepare yourself for the long-haul," NCN had said two weeks ago.

Now it will be interesting to see who will replace Nathan for the rest of the season