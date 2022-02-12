IPL 2022 Auction: Pat Cummins sold to KKR for Rs 7.25 crore

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who was the first overseas player to go under the hammer, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The 28-year-old all-rounder, who was with KKR the last season as well, was roped in by the Kolkata-based franchise again after a bidding war with Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants with the latter joining in late.
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins will potentially again be a major attraction in the upcoming IPL mega auction. He is one of the best fast bowlers around at this moment and is more than a handy lower-order batsman. Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 15.5 crore to be the most expensive buy at the 2020 IPL auction and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' side for the last two seasons.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to steal the Aussie pacer after getting into a competitive bidding war with other teams who were also going after him. However, Pat could take only 12 wickets from the 14 matches he played at an economy of 7.86. He contributed with his willow in the lower order by hitting 146 runs which included one half-century.
Cummins is coming into the auction pool after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win, where he personally contributed 21 wickets in 4 Tests. Along with his all-round capabilities, Cummins brings in his leadership qualities to the team. And with three teams still looking for a captain, Cummins could be a hot-bid at the mega auction.
