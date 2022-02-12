IPL 2022 Auction: Pat Cummins sold to KKR for Rs 7.25 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Pat Cummins will play for Kolkata Knight Riders again in IPL 2022.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who was the first overseas player to go under the hammer, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who was with KKR the last season as well, was roped in by the Kolkata-based franchise again after a bidding war with Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants with the latter joining in late.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins will potentially again be a major attraction in the upcoming IPL mega auction. He is one of the best fast bowlers around at this moment and is more than a handy lower-order batsman. Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 15.5 crore to be the most expensive buy at the 2020 IPL auction and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' side for the last two seasons.