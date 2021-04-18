IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 27 matches between both sides, KKR lead with 15 wins over RCB. In the last season, however, it were RCB who dominated the encounter on both occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made the perfect start to their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign, winning both of their opening games. The side defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first game and made a stellar comeback to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, did hold their nerves to beat the SRH but suffered a massive batting collapse to lose to MI in their second game. Eoin Morgan's men will now be aiming to regain confidence with a win over Kohli's side.

As both the teams meet for an epic 2021 IPL clash, which will also be the first day game of the season, let's take a look at some of the key stats from the encounter over the years:

In the first leg in Sharjah, the RCB thrashed KKR by 82 runs, restricting the Knight Riders to 112/9 after putting 194 on the board. The match was even more one-sided in the second leg where KKR couldn't even cross the 100-run mark.

In 20 overs, they could only score 84/8, and RCB reached the total in the 14th over.

Most runs in RCB vs KKR (among current squad)

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 725 AB de Villiers (RCB) - 388 Andre Russell (KKR) - 308 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 194 Nitish Rana (KKR) - 180

Most wickets in RCB vs KKR (among current squad)