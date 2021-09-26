RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE Toss updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will toss favour - Kohli or Rohit?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE Toss updates

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions, in match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. MI presently stand sixth in the points table with eight points from four wins while RCB stand third with five wins in nine matches.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets

RCB vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

MUMBAI INDIANS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/4 wins

MI vs RCB - RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS - PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI - MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets