RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE Toss updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will toss favour - Kohli or Rohit?

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions, in match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. MI presently stand sixth in the points table with eight points from four wins while RCB stand third with five wins in nine matches.
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST
Total Matches Played - 9
Tosses won: 5
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/5 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins
MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets
SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets
CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs
DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run
PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets
RCB vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
MUMBAI INDIANS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST
Total Matches Played - 8
Tosses won: 4
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/4 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/4 wins
MI vs RCB - RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets
MI vs KKR - KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs
MI vs SRH - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs
MI vs DC - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets
MI vs PBKS - PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets
RR vs MI - MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK - MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI - CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets