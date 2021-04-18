Image Source : INDIA TV Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

After winning two out of their first two matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to make it three out of three when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) in their next encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday afternoon.

Spin will be a crucial weapon again for RCB as KKR showed their inability to cope with spin in their previous match against Mumbai Indians, giving away four wickets to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

As the two sides meet for the 10th match of IPL 2021, let's take a look at IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, and RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers (c)

The former South African captain was key to RCB's victory in the first match of the season. It never looked like he didn't play competitive cricket since the previous IPL, and de Villiers will again have a crucial role to play in the game against KKR.

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal

Rana has been in fine form throughout the tournament so far, slamming 50+ scores in both the games so far. His batting partner Shubman Gill may have had a slow start, but his growing confidence in stroke-playing does signify that it is only a matter of time before a big innings from him.

From RCB, we picked the opening duo of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed completed change the game with his final over in the match against SRH, taking three crucial wickets to bring RCB back in the game and eventually secure them a win.

Glenn Maxwell has also shown positive signs with the bat, while Andre Russell's use as a death-over bowler has worked wonders for the Knight Riders so far.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Harshal Patel has been brilliant for the RCB in this season so far. He developed a knack of picking crucial wickets and RCB will hope for him to continue the good run.

Chakravarthy would be aiming to put on a show against RCB and will be aiming to exploit the spin on offer on the Chennai track in this day-game. Krishna, meanwhile, is one of the primary Indian fast bowlers for KKR.