IPL 2021 Auction: Confident that name change will bring us good fortune, says Punjab Kings skipper Rahul

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KL Rahul.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul on Thursday said that the new name of the team represents it better as a unit.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced that it was changing its name from Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday and unveiled a new logo as well.

"I liked the name Kings XI but the team is a lot more than just 11 players," said Rahul in a video tweeted by Punjab Kings.

"We are supposed to be like a family, supposed to feel like a family, supposed to feel like a whole unit. I am quite confident that the change in name will bring us good fortune this year," he further said.

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle echoed Rahul and said that the it's good to have a change.

"Absolutely, I love it. Sometimes, it's good to have a change as well. I like what KL said. It's not about the 11 players. It's going to get everyone more involved. Punjab Kings is the way to go," Gayle said.