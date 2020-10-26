IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR and KXIP have met on 26 occasions in the Indian Premier League, with KKR firmly leading the head-to-head record 18-8.

With four consecutive victories, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have stunned everyone and the KL Rahul-led lineup will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 46th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

The last time the two sides squared off, KKR beat KXIP by two runs. However, a lot has changed since then. While the Eoin Morgan-led team has been inconsistent, Punjab have managed to win matches regardless of how far behind they are.

As both the sides meet each other, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: KKR and KXIP have met on 26 occasions in the Indian Premier League, with KKR firmly leading the head-to-head record 18-8. In their past five meetings, KKR have won four and the last time KXIP won against the Knight Riders in 2018.

At venue: This will be their first match in Sharjah. KKR and KXIP have clashed twice in Abu Dhabi so far, with both the sides winning one-a-piece.

Crucial stats:

- Dinesh Karthik has scored 7 single-digit scores for Kolkata Knight Riders in 11 matches so far this season. Four of them have come in the last five matches.

- Chris Gayle may be one of the most destructive batsmen in the world but the one bowler against whom he has a strike rate of less-than-hundred is KKR's Sunil Narine. Gayle has scored 48 runs in 58 deliveries against the spinner and has been dismissed twice.

- Mohammed Shami needs only one wicket to become the outright second-highest wicket-taker of the 2020 edition. He is currently tied with Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets).

