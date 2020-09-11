IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings not 'looking at anybody' to replace Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : BCCI Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh

Chennai Super Kings ave has been hit by a massive blow ahead of their bid to reclaim the Indian Premier League title for the record-equalling fourth time. Besides the COVID-19 outbreak in the CSK camp in Dubai, two of their veteran players - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing "personal reasons". But CSK continue to remain unfazed over their absence which is likely to be for the entire tournament.

CSK were forced to extend their quarantine period after 13 personnel including two players - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad tested positive for coronavirus. Following the outbreak, Raina, who was in Dubai for IPL 2020, left for home. And a week later, Harbhajan, who was still in India and was expected to join the camp in early September, pulled out for the entire tournament. (READ | Deepak Chahar to return to training on Friday, says Chennai Super Kings CEO)

Despite the big blows, CSK resumed their practice session last week to gear up for the 13th season of the IPL where they will be playing the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in a repeat of the 2019 final. Meanwhile, the two players who had tested positive have recovered and joined the practice camp.

But the question now arises who will CSK look at to replace the two veteran cricketer. And CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told indiatoday.in on Friday, "We are not looking at anybody at this point of time."

Viswanathan also added that CSK were not looking at overseas recruits to fill up those spots. The franchise already has eight overseas slots filled.

The franchise meanwhile has options within the squad to replace both Raina and Harbhajan. While few are backing Rituraj to take the No.3 spot, others including Raina, wants captain MS Dhoni to replace him in the batting lineup.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage