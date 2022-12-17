INDW vs AUSW: Australia thrash India to register series win

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA/TWITTER Team Australia

Australia thrashed India by 7 runs on Saturday in the 4th T20I of the five-match series. With the victory, Team Australia clinched the series 3-1.

After the India women won toss and opted to bowl first, they started the game on a high note by taking two crucial wickets within 7 overs. While the lethal batter Beth Mooney 2 (8) was dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the fourth over, Tahila McGrath 9 (10) was sent back to hut by Radha Yadav in the seventh over. However, Ellyse Perry 72 (42) and Ashleigh Gardner 42 (27) took the onus on themselves and guided their team to set a decent total of 188/3.

When it comes to India's innings,The opening line-up of the team consisting of Smriti Mandhana 16 (10), Shafali Verma 20 (16) and Jemimah Rodgrigues 8 (110 collapsed. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur 46 (30) played a remarkable innings and guided her team closer the target before she was dismissed in the 15th over by Alana King. Richa Ghosh played a brilliant knock of 40 runs off just 19 deliveries. However, the hosts failed to chase the target and lost the game,

The fifth and last match of the series which will be a dead rubber, is scheduled to be played of the 20th of December at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

"We were in the game throughout. Just one over here and there could have made a difference. If I was there things could have changed but unfortunately I got out, we still had faith in Richa and Deepti. The 18th over when we got only 3 runs made the difference. All the young girls who got an opportunity to play against this Aussie side will take away the experience. We have positives even though we lost the series. I got injured in the Asia Cup and I am coming back from that, so want to take it slow and bat for now, I will definitely come and bowl soon," Harmanpreet said in the post match conference.

India Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Playing XI:

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

