Harmanpreet Kaur-led India to tour Bangladesh for T20I series in April-May

Bangladesh are slated to host the Indian women's cricket team for a five-match T20I series at home starting April 28 as part of their preparation ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in October.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has prepared the itinerary for the series, according to which all five games will be contested at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh will host India after a limited-overs-international series against Australia at home. Australia are slated to tour the Asian country for three ODIs and the same number of T20Is. The Bangladesh versus Australia series will get underway on March 21 with the first 50-overs game of the series.

All the matches of the Bangladesh versus Australia series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) newly-appointed chief of women's cricket, Habibul Bashar believes that two consecutive series against top-class oppositions will help Bangladesh in preparing well for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that the country is hosting for the first time since 2014.

"I think this will be an opportunity for us to know where we stand ahead of the T20 World Cup by playing against Australia and India," Habibul told Cricbuzz.

"We are looking forward to competing against them and if we can achieve a positive result, certainly it will boost the confidence of our team considering everyone knows the value of beating teams like India and Australia," he added.

Notably, the Indian women's cricket team clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1, the last time it toured Bangladesh in July 2023. The ODI series was evenly contested and ended in a stalemate. The tour was marred with plenty of controversy after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her displeasure at some of the umpiring decisions that went against India.