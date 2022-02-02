India vs West Indies: Covid-19 hits Team India as Iyer, Dhawan and Gaikwad test positive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian cricket team

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad along with middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been tested positive for covid-19 ahead of the series against West Indies. All the players are currently in isolation.

The Indian cricket team reached Ahmedabad on Monday and were tested upon arrival. According to Sportstar, the doctors in the BCCI's medical team are monitoring the positive players and will be announcing the replacement shortly.

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning February. All the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Ahead of the series, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies arrived in Ahmedabad for the ODI leg of the tour. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday had confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors.