India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa Live on TV, Online

Follow us on Image Source : GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES File photo of stand-in India captain KL Rahul (left) and South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

After conceding the series 2-0, India will play for pride in the third and final ODI against South Africa on January 23 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI:

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (January 23).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.