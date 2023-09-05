India vs Pakistan World Cup match tickets being sold for over Rs 57 lakhs, IND vs ENG at Rs 2.85 lakhs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan Cricket fans

The India vs Pakistan games are one of the biggest spectacles in the World of Cricket. Fans wait in eagerness to witness the two giants lock horns against each other and as it happens only in multi-nation tournaments, the demands to catch the action reach the stratosphere. Such is the scenario that after the tickets went sold out on the official ticketing partner Bookmyshow, the prices went rocket high on another platform.

The India vs Pakistan match will be held on October 14 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. However, in a major surprise, one pass of the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match is on sale for more than Rs 57, 62,676 on a platform called - Viagogo. This is the price of a single ticket at the upper tier of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even the starting ticket price for the match is Rs 57,198 per pass.

Also, tickets for the other India matches tickets is being sold at huge prices. Tickets for the India vs England game - to be played on October 29 in Lucknow, is on sale for as many as Rs 2.85 lakhs for the East Upper Block 4 in Row F. The starting price for this match on Viagogo is Rs 27,285. The maximum price for the India vs Australia game, which will be played on October 8, is Rs 2,09,551 in General admission in row J.

Notably, all the India match tickets are sold out on Bookmyshow. India will be playing their World Cup games at nine venues and tickets for neither of them are available on the official ticket partner.

According to the information available on the Viagogo website, it is a "global online platform for live sport, music and entertainment tickets. Viagogo aims to provide ticket buyers with the widest possible choice of tickets to events across the world”. Moreover, there is also a provision to sell spare tickets on the platform.

