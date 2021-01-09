AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Muralitharan, Warne for incredible record

Image Source : AP Ravichandran Ashwin has gone past Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne for an incredible feat in Test cricket.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered an incredible feat, as he is now the highest wicket-taker against the left-handers in the history of Test cricket. Ashwin has dismissed left-handed batsmen on 193 occasions so far.

He is above the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (191 wickets), England's James Anderson (183 wickets), and Australia duo Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath (both ended with 172 wickets).

He dismissed left-hander David Warner in the second innings of the ongoing third Test in Sydney. With this wicket, he has now dismissed Warner on 10 occasions in the longest format of the game - the most he has dismissed any batsman.

Overall, he now trails only England's Stuart Broad for most dismissals of Warner in Test cricket.

Earlier in the Sydney Test, Australia scored 338 in the first innings before restricting India on 244. While Smith scored a century (131) for the hosts, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for India in first innings (50).

Australia took a first-innings lead of 94 runs and it would be an uphill task for India to make a comeback in this match.

Pujara's (50 off 176 balls) ultra-defensive approach put tremendous pressure on his colleagues and India never quite got the momentum going as Cummins (4/29 in 21.4 overs), Hazlewood (2/43 in 21 overs) and Mitchell Starc (1/61 in 19 overs) continuously attacked the batsmen -- first with a leg-side field and short-ball strategy and then on the corridor of uncertainty.