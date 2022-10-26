India's bowling coach accepts death bowling woes; lavishes praise on Arshdeep Singh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Arshdeep Singh during IND vs PAK, Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022 Match.

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey addressed and accepted the team's bowling woes, but also presented an argument saying that this isn't a problem exclusive to them, and is being faced by all the teams.

India conceded 34 runs in the last three overs after reducing the rivals to 125/7. In the Asia Cup also, Pakistan and Sri Lanka dominated the Indian bowlers between overs 16 and 20.

"I think end overs, not only for us, but it has been a challenge if you look at other teams as well," Mhambrey said on the eve of their T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands.

"The last game itself, people have gone for runs and we acknowledge that. It has been a challenging phase and we are prepared for it, having identified our bowlers," the former Test seamer said.

Better to play Pakistan in the opener rather than in 3rd or 4th game Mhambrey said he would always prefer playing a pressure game, like against Pakistan, first rather than later since it can affect the team

"The first game with hype and high intensity around it, getting it done and dusted in the first phase is good. Had this game been the third or fourth game, it would have had its effect on other games," he added.

Talking about Arshdeep Singh, Mhambrey was quite impressed with the way the young bowler has executed his plans on the field.

"He has had a chat with a lot of senior bowlers. I have seen him speak to Bhuvi and Shami as well. Credit to him for implementing those plans about which you have chatted. As coaches, we try to provide an understanding of what is required but to be able to do it as individuals, credit to him,” said the former Mumbai player.

Mhambrey added that the team has great confidence in Arshdeep and that he can handle pressure.

"He is a great kid. This is a phase he will go through where there will be ups and downs in his career. The way he has come back and his ability to handle pressure is phenomenal. We have a lot of confidence in him and he has a good future."

India will next be in action against The Netherlands and will then face South Africa.

(Inputs PTI)

