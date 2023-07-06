IND vs WI: Virat Kohli fails, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine in warm-up match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Team India are leacing no stone unturned in their preparations for the Test series against West Indies. The players were involved in the two-day intra-squad warm-up match that started from yesterday. Among big players, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat fairly early while Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with the bat while opening the innings. This comes as a surprise given that Shubman Gill opened with Rohit in the last few Tests.

However, with Cheteshwar Pujara no more part of the line-up, we might see either Jaiswal or Gill batting at three. Coming back to Rohit and Jaiswal, both looked comfortable in the middle playing their shots. The India skipper also pulled a short ball for a six off Jaydev Unadkat. Jaiswal was also seen batting well and might have sealed his place in the opening Test with his show.

Former India skipper Kohli walked out to bat with Gill in the post-lunch session and both looked in good touch. Kohli started well against Jadeja and was also facing Unadkat well. However, when the left-arm seamer came around the wicket changing the angle, the right-handed batter edged one behind while poking at a delivery outside the off-stump.

Soon after the two-day warm-up match, Team India will leave for Dominica where the first Test is scheduled to take place. The second and final Test will be hosted by Trinidad from July 20 to 24. After the Test series, the two teams will lock horns in three ODIs starting from July 27 while the five-match T20I series will commence from August 3. India's tour of West Indies will conclude on August 13 even as India's squad for the T20I series was announced on Wednesday (July 5).

India probable XI for 1st Test vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar/Navdeep Saini

