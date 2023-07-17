Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record as he surpasses MS Dhoni in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli leapfrogged MS Dhoni in an elite list and is eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record

Team India completed a huge win by an innings and 141 runs against the West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent century on debut and veteran spinner R Ashwin's 12-wicket haul in the game. While Jaiswal and Ashwin broke a few records, another top performer from the match, Virat Kohli too moved ahead in an elite list featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Kohli, who scored a gritty 76 on a tough batting surface at Dominica, featured in his 296th match that India won. With this win, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni's record of 295 wins with the Indian team and is now in the second spot for most wins in international cricket by an Indian. Kohli is 11 wins behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has 307 wins to his name in international cricket. 12 more wins at the highest level and Kohli will break Tendulkar's all-time record.

Most wins for India in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar - 307

Virat Kohli - 296*

MS Dhoni - 295

Rohit Sharma - 277

Yuvraj Singh - 227

Rahul Dravid - 216

Kohli, who has been struggling in Test cricket of late, had no qualms in grinding it out and respect the surface as well as some good bowling in the middle by West Indies spinners. Apart from the century in Ahmedabad Test against Australia, Kohli has largely been on the lower side of run-scoring and him getting back into some is a good sign for the Indian team going forward into the Asia Cup and then the World Cup.

The former India captain will be playing his 500th international match in Trinidad, which is the second Test against West Indies starting July 20. Kohli will become the fourth Indian player and 10thg overall to achieve the feat.

