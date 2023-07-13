Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
  5. IND vs WI: Shubman Gill dances to Caribbean tune on first day in Dominica | WATCH

It was a brilliant day for India after losing the toss and Shubman Gill, it seems, was enjoying his time in the middle while fielding at forward short leg position.

Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill will be batting at number three against West Indies

Team India returned to action after more than a month on July 12 with the Test match against West Indies. It was all hunky dory for the visiting side as they skittled West Indies for just 150 runs in the first innings after losing the toss. Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief picking up a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets. India's fielding was also superb with Shubman Gill taking a stunning catch while fielding at short leg.

Not only for the catch but Shubman Gill also hogged the limelight on the opening day for his antics between overs during the West Indies innings. Gill was seen tapping his feet on the Caribbean tunes between overs while fielding at short leg. The incident happened at the end of the 63rd over when the hosts were reeling at 148/9 and Rahkeem Cornwall was batting alongside Jomel Warrican.

Watch the Video here:

Not only Gill but debutant Ishan Kishan was also trending on social media for his stump mic comments throughout the day. He kept himself busy having hilarious conversations with cloe-in fielders including Shubman Gill. He was also heard telling Gill that he should stand quietly to avopid the abuse from skipper Rohit Sharma. Moreover, Kishan's performance on his debut as Test wicketkeeper was also decent as he took a couple of brilliant catches to send back Raymon Reifer and Joshua Da Silva.

As far as the match is concerned, India are sitting pretty at the moment after dismissing West Indies for just 150 runs. In response, the opening duo of Rohit and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal went unscathed for 23 overs scoring 80 runs. While Rohit is unbeaten on 30, Jaiswal, after getting off the mark on his 16th delivery, has stayed not out on 40.

