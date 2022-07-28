IND vs WI ODI: I feel this was complete performance I can get as captain - Shikhar Dhawan on India's win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shikhar Dhawan in action for Team India

India won the three-match ODI series against the West Indies with a clean-sweep under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan.

According to Dhawan, it was a complete performance from the team a captain could ask for.

"I am very proud of the team, the way we have played the whole series. In every match, we showed character and turned the challenges into great opportunities. I am happy the way everyone has performed and chipped in," Dhawan said during the post-match press conference.

Dhawan became the first-ever Indian captain to whitewash the West Indies on their home soil after the visitors outclassed the home team by 119 runs in the third and final ODI.

"I feel this was as a complete performance I can get as a captain. I am very happy and content. Whatever I asked from the boys they did it," he added.

The Indian batters including Gill, Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel showed brilliant performances during the series.

"I am very happy with my own batting because I could feel the way I was hitting the shots. With some much experience, I know how to play with calmness. I feel good when I handle pressure with more calmness now," said Dhawan, who finished as the second highest scorer in the series 168 runs after Gill.

"There are only positives from the team's perspective. Everyone made runs in the batting unit, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju, and Axar. It's a very good sign for any batting unit. They are all youngsters and the way they responded in all the matches it's a big thing.

"And in bowling (Mohammed) Siraj, Prasidh (Krishna), Shardul (Thakur... Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) is experienced. Axar also chipped in. Even Hooda bowled well too. The entire bowling unit also did well. It feels good to see both the units performing," he added.

The skipper also praised the bowlers for their wonderful spells.

"Siraj is a quality bowler. His self-belief has increased a lot. He knows what he has to do. He backs himself. So as a captain it becomes easy for me. It feels good to see as a skipper that the boys know what to do, they know their responsibilities.

"I knew before the series that Deepak can perform the role of an all-rounder and the way he responded in the first match, his confidence started to grow as a bowler. Not just left-hander, he bowled well to right-handers as well," Dhawan said.

"After the first match we saw their left-handers are facing some problems against Deepak, so we decided to bowl him from the start as fast bowlers weren't able to extract much swing.

