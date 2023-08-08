IND vs WI: Why play was stopped after players took field in India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs West Indies

IND vs WI: The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I was stopped for a brief time just when the match was set to get underway at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Hardik Pandya's India face a task to avoid a series defeat and a third loss against Rovman Powell-led West Indies. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20I debut for India.

The start of the third T20I was scheduled for 8:00 PM IST and the players made their way onto the ground at the right time. West Indies captain Powell won the toss and opted to bat first. The two openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King came onto the ground and the Indian players were out as well. However, the play was soon stopped.

Why the play was stopped?

The play was stopped as the 30-yard circle was not marked before the start of the play. Interestingly, the players went back to the pavilion. The ground staff then came onto the ground and marked the circle as we saw a two-minute delay in the start.

India all-rounder Ravi Ashwin also found this pause a strange one. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on it. "Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer, one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected. All the best to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Go well Chinni Paiyaa," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal his T20I debut for India as he replaced opening batter Ishan Kishan in the 3rd T20I against West Indies. Jaiswal earlier made his International debut in the Test series against West Indies. He scored 171 in his maiden Test appearance in the first match. "Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his T20I debut for Team India," BCCI wrote on Twitter. Kuldeep Yadav also made a comeback to the team after missing the second T20I due to a hand injury. Ishan Kishan and Ravi Bishnoi have been dropped.

