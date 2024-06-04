Assam, other NE States Lok Sabha results 2024: BJP's dominance continues, sweeps Tripura, Arunachal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a public event in Guwahati.

Assam-NE States Lok Sabha Election Leading Candidate List 2024: The Election Commission of India's website showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominance in the Northeast region constinued as the saffron party was leading on 9 seats in Assam and was set to make clean sweep in Arunachal Pradesha and Tripura. The grand old party was leading on 3 seats in Assam.

Congress, as per trend, was leading in both seats in violence-hit Manipur. In Meghalaya, Congress and regional party - Voice of the People Party (VOTPP) were leading in one seat each.

In Assam the main poll fight was between Congress and BJP but there were some regional players also. AJP, AGP, AIUDF and AAP were in the fray in Assam. They also made alliance with Congress and BJP.

Assam voted in three phases for the Lok Sabha elections. Altogether 81.56 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies registered their franchise in the total three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies. In the second phase on April 26, 81.17 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to choose their representative for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri from among 61 candidates. The turnout was 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7 when voters of Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST) and Guwahati seats exercised their franchise. There were 47 candidates in this phase.

The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, and Sikkim - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.

