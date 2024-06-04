Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan makes heads turn with his flawless fashion during promotions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is steadily craving a separate niche for himself in Bollywood. Bollywood's Dhamaka Boy, Chocolate Boy and Lover Boy, whose dashing personality and killer smile make millions of people lose their hearts. He is not only a brilliant actor but also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Recently, the actor was seen at Chandu Champion promotions and the video is going viral on social media.

In the video, Chandu Champion was seen sporting a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He paired it with a brown jacked and grey shoes. His trendy look made fans swoon over him and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Most handsome man". Another user wrote, "Very smart". Several other users commented with heart and fire emojis.

The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan has director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also, it will go on the floor in the second half of the year 2024. And now, reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office.

