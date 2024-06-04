'Thank you for all the wishes...', Varun Dhawan shares post after baby girl's arrival | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who tied the knot in 2021, have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family. Natasha have birth to daughter on June 3 and fans, celebrities wished the couple blessings and happiness. In this occasion, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share his happiness for all blessings showered by netizens.

Varun Dhawan shared a cute animated clip and wrote in the caption"Our baby girl is here...Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby...Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail. Celebrities congratulated the couple on the arrival of the baby. Rohit Saraf wrote, “Congratulations to the whole family!!!!”. Kareena Kapoor too wrote, “God bless all of you...wonderful news”. Apart from her, actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Esha Gupta and Nusrat Bharucha have also congratulated Natasha and Varun. Several fans too commented with heart emojis.

Varun was recently spotted outside Hinduja Hospital. During this, the actor was seen holding an orange coloured bag in his hand and looked very tired. Varun came out of Hinduja Hospital and sat straight in the car and left from there. During this, the actor was seen wearing a white coloured T-shirt and loose denim jeans. This video soon went viral on social media.

Varun and Natasha got married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. Both tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the actor's work, Varun will soon be seen in 'Baby John'. Directed by A Kaliswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is expected to have an entertaining story, impressive performances and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Along with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film will feature many actors including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

