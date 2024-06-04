Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats is presently underway. The mammoth exercise for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 came to an end earlier on June 1 with the seventh and final round of voting in 57 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories. All exit polls have predicted the return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the record third consecutive time. According to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may reach almost a three-fourth majority in Parliament by winning within a range of 371 to 401 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP alone is projected to win within a range of 319-338 seats. All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh voted on May 13 along with all 175 Assembly constituencies.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are the two major political players in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP are in alliance with the TDP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Several key candidates are in the fray in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Mathukumilli Bharat, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and BK Parthasarathi, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates Kesineni Srinivas, PV Midhun Reddy, V Vijaysai Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates CM Ramesh, Kothapalli Geetha, Daggubati Purandeswari and Kiran Kumar Reddy, Congress candidates YS Sharmila, MM Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan and Jesudasu Seelam are contesting the elections. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party has fielded Vallabhaneni Balasouri and Tangella Uday Srinivas from Machilipatnam and Kakinada constituencies respectively in alliance with the TDP and the BJP.

The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. The fifth voting phase, which included 49 seats spread across 8 states and UTs, was concluded on May 20 while the sixth phase was completed on May 25.

The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent while the second phase registered a turnout of 66.71 per cent. The turnout numbers for the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and last phases were 65.68 per cent, 69.16 per cent, 62.20 per cent, 63.37 per cent and 63.60 (approximate) respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the YSRCP won 22 seats in Andhra Pradesh leaving only 3 seats for the TDP. The BJP and the Congress drew blank in the polls.

Overall, the BJP-led NDA won 353 seats (BJP 303, Shiv Sena 18, JDU 16, LJP 6, Akali Dal 2, Apna Dal 2, AIADMK 1, NPP 1, AJSU 1, NDPP 1, RLP 1 and Independent 1), while the Congress-led UPA won 93 seats (Congress 52, DMK 24, NCP 5, JKNC 3, IUML 3, KCM 1, JDS 1, JMM 1, RSP 1, VCK 1 and Independent 1). Other parties won 97 seats (YSRCP 22, TMC 22, BJD 12, BSP 10, TRS 9, SP 5, CPM 3, TDP 3, CPI 2, AIMIM 2, AAP 1, SKM 1, MNF 1, NPF 1, AIUDF 1 and Independents 2).

Here is the complete list of all 25 leading candidates and parties in Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024: