Lok Sabha elections: Sensex down nearly 5,000 points amid trends of NDA-BJP losing grounds

In a significant turn of events, the Sensex took a nosedive, plummeting by a staggering 5,000 points in Tuesday's trading session. This unprecedented decline has sent ripples through the financial sector, leaving investors reeling from collective losses amounting to over Rs 26 lakh crore. The Sensex, a pivotal indicator of market performance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), experienced one of its sharpest downturns in recent times, triggering widespread concern and uncertainty among investors.

Analysts attribute this drastic plunge to the prevailing political climate, particularly the anticipation surrounding the Lok Sabha elections. Exit poll forecasts suggesting a potential majority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led alliance have contributed to the apprehension gripping the market.

Early trends impact

The BSE Sensex was down 5.07% or 3,997 points, settling at 72,684, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 5.07% or 1,178 points as of 11:10 am. This sharp decline followed a robust rally in the previous session, where benchmarks jumped more than 3%, hitting record highs due to exit polls projecting a two-thirds majority for the BJP-led alliance.

NDA leads, but victory uncertain



As per early trends, the NDA is leading in 288 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc is ahead in 213 seats, creating uncertainty about the extent of the NDA's victory.

Major market laggards

Among the biggest laggards in the 30-company Sensex were State Bank of India, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, and HDFC Bank. In contrast, Sun Pharma and Nestle emerged as the only gainers.

FIIs and global market trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,850.76 crore on Monday, as per exchange data. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong showed gains. US markets ended mixed on Monday, and the global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68% to $77.83 a barrel.

Major losers and gainers

Among Sensex constituents, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

Previous session recap

Markets surged on Monday following exit polls predicting a significant win for the BJP-led NDA. The BSE benchmark soared by 2,507.47 points (3.39%) to a new closing peak of 76,468.78, marking its largest single-day gain in three years. The NSE Nifty climbed 733.20 points (3.25%) to finish at 23,263.90.

