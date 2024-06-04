NED vs NEP Pitch Report for T20 World Cup 2024: How will the surface at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands cricket team

The 7th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will see Netherlands facing Nepal at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday (June 7). Both teams will be starting their respective campaigns in the mega event and will be keen on getting two points out of this encounter.

The Dutch, led by Scott Edwards, defeated Sri Lanka in their warm-up game by 20 runs and will be confident of doing well in the tournament proper. In the last edition, they had got the better of South Africa and before facing them, they would want to go past Nepal who are featuring in the World Cup after 10 years.

Nepal will miss their premier spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who was denied visa for USA despite being acquitted in the rape case. They are being led by Rohit Paudel and are coming off a solid 63-run win over Canada in their warm-up encounter. They also have the advantage of playing at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and it remains to be seen if they will be able to trump the more experienced Dutch in this game.

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Pitch Report

Dallas hosted the opening game of T20 World Cup 2024 between Canada and USA which the latter side won by seven wickets chasing down 195 runs with more than overs to spare. The pitch here looks good to bat on but it is a day game and we might see the spinners getting some help with sun beating down. There will also be some help for the fast bowlers with the new ball moving around a bit. A score around 170 could be par given that this is a day game.

NED vs NEP Grand Prairie Stadium - T20I numbers game

Matches Played - 1

Matches won batting first - 0

Matches won bowling first - 1

Average first inns score - 194

Highest score chased - 194 by USA vs Canada

Squads

Netherlands - Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein

Nepal - Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Anil Sah, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara