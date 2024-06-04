Gautam Adani's fortune nears $100 billion after exit polls predict PM Modi win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ahmedabad: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shows his inked fingers after casting votes at a polling booth.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s net worth approached $100 billion on Monday as Indian stock markets rallied. Shares in his companies surged up to 18% after exit polls predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index rose over 3.1%, and the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex index surged 3.3% on Monday. Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani’s conglomerate, saw its share price rise nearly 6.9% to Rs 3,645 ($44).

Gains across Adani Group

Adani Power soared over 18% before closing 16.4% higher at Rs 880 ($10.60). Other group companies also saw significant gains: Adani Green (6.8%), Adani Ports (9.9%), Adani Transmission (9%), and Adani Total Gas (7.6%).

Boost to net worth

According to Forbes’ real-time tracker, the market rally boosted Adani’s net worth by $8 billion, bringing it to $98 billion. This positions him as the world’s 17th richest person and Asia’s second wealthiest, behind Mukesh Ambani.

Election impact

Voting in India’s six-week national elections ended on Saturday. Exit polls released the same evening forecasted a landslide win for the Modi-led BJP and its allies, predicting over 350 of the 543 parliamentary seats. Official results will be announced on Tuesday. Markets had been jittery over fears of a narrower majority or a hung parliament.

Previous setbacks and recoveries

Last year, Adani’s net worth dropped by over $75 billion after Hindenburg Research accused his companies of stock manipulation and fraud. The issue became a political controversy, with opposition parties questioning Modi’s ties to Adani. Despite these allegations, Modi’s party dismissed claims of shielding Adani. Adani’s fortune also saw a boost in December last year, rising by nearly $11 billion after the BJP's victories in three key state elections.

