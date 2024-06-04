India vs Ireland head to head in T20Is: Records, stats ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

India are Ireland are set to lock horns in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5 (Wednesday). Both teams will get their campaign underway and it goes without saying that the men in blue are the favourites as they have a spotless record against Ireland in the shortest format of the game.

They are facing Ireland in T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009 when they had won comfortably. Overall, India and Ireland have locked horns against each other in seven matches with the 2007 T20 champions winning all of them. India toured Ireland last year in August for two T20Is and ended up winning both of them. However, Ireland ran India close in one of those matches losing only by two runs.

India vs Ireland head to head in T20Is

Matches Played - 7

India won - 7

Ireland won - 0

Andrew Balbirnie is one of the very few batters from both teams to play six matches and is the top run-scorer in IND vs IRE clashes. He has scored 156 runs so far at a strike-rate of 138.05 with a couple of half-centuries to his name. Deepak Hooda of India is next with 151 runs but he isn't part of the World Cup squad while skipper Rohit Sharma is at the third position having scored 149 runs at an average of 74.5 and a strike rate of 137.96. Interestingly, Sanju Samson also has mustered 118 runs in three outings against Ireland but it remains to be seen if he will get a chance in the playing XI.

Top run-scorers in IND vs IRE clashes

Players Runs scored Andrew Balbirnie 156 Deepak Hooda 151 Rohit Sharma 149 Harry Tector 119 Sanju Samson 118

When it comes to the bowlers, team India players have dominated with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal accounting for seven scalps each while Jasprit Bumrah has picked up six wickets. Craig Young of Ireland is among top wicket-takers with seven wickets to his name.

Top wicket-takers in IND vs IRE clashes

Players Wickets Kuldeep Yadav 7 Yuzvendra Chahal 7 Craig Young 7 Jasprit Bumrah 6 Peter Chase 5

Squads

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Ireland - Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young