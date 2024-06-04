Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Points Table after Afghanistan's record win over Uganda

Afghanistan have raced to the top of points table in Group C. They have moved past West Indies on the ladder to claim the top spot in their group. Uganda are tottering at the bottom of the table.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 12:50 IST
Afghanistan vs Uganda.
Image Source : AP Afghanistan vs Uganda.

Afghanistan's massive 125-run win over Uganda in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup has helped them move to the top of Group C. The Rashid Khan-led side hammered Uganda in their T20 World Cup opener and it has helped their net run rate (NRR) skyrocket.

On the contrary, the loss has jolted Uganda badly. The African nation has slipped to the fourth spot in Group C with a miserable net run rate of -6.250. 

On the other hand, South Africa are leading Group D with a net run rate of 1.048. They beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a flying start.

Meanwhile, USA are at the top of Group A whereas Nambia are leading the Group B charts. Notably, numerous participants are yet to open their campaign.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Points Table

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate
USA 1 1 0 2 1.451
Canada 1 0 1   -1.451
India - - - - -
Pakistan - - - - -
Ireland - - - - -

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses Points  Net Run Rate
Namibia  1 1 0 2 0.000
Oman 1 0 1 0 0.000
Australia - - - - -
England - - - - -
Scotland - - - - -

Group C

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate
Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 6.250
West Indies 1 1 0 2 0.411
Papua New Guinea 1 0 1 0 -0.411
Uganda 1 0 1 0 -6.250
New Zealand - - - - -

Group D

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate
South Africa 1 1 0 2 1.048
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -1.048
Bangladesh - - - - -
Nepal - - - - -
Netherlands - - - - -

 

