ICC Men's T20 World Cup Points Table after Afghanistan's record win over Uganda

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan vs Uganda.

Afghanistan's massive 125-run win over Uganda in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup has helped them move to the top of Group C. The Rashid Khan-led side hammered Uganda in their T20 World Cup opener and it has helped their net run rate (NRR) skyrocket.

On the contrary, the loss has jolted Uganda badly. The African nation has slipped to the fourth spot in Group C with a miserable net run rate of -6.250.

On the other hand, South Africa are leading Group D with a net run rate of 1.048. They beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a flying start.

Meanwhile, USA are at the top of Group A whereas Nambia are leading the Group B charts. Notably, numerous participants are yet to open their campaign.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Points Table

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate USA 1 1 0 2 1.451 Canada 1 0 1 -1.451 India - - - - - Pakistan - - - - - Ireland - - - - -

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Namibia 1 1 0 2 0.000 Oman 1 0 1 0 0.000 Australia - - - - - England - - - - - Scotland - - - - -

Group C

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 6.250 West Indies 1 1 0 2 0.411 Papua New Guinea 1 0 1 0 -0.411 Uganda 1 0 1 0 -6.250 New Zealand - - - - -

Group D