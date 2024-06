Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Odisha Assembly Election Winner List 2024: The counting of votes for the 147 Assembly seats in Odisha is currently underway, following an intense election process held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections for 21 seats. Odisha witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patnaik's BJD, which has been the ruling party in Odisha since 2000, is facing formidable challenges from both national parties, which are making all possible efforts to dislodge his government. As the BJD aims for a sixth consecutive term, the BJP is striving for an upset against Patnaik’s long-standing dominance. In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJD secured a fifth consecutive term by winning 112 out of the 147 seats, while the BJP claimed 23 seats, the Congress nine, and the remaining two were won by CPI(M) and an Independent candidate. The election results will reveal whether the BJD can maintain its hold on power or if the BJP can successfully challenge its rule.

Key candidates and seats to watch out for:

The Odisha Assembly elections of 2024 feature a high-stakes contest with several key candidates to watch. Prominent among them is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two assembly segments: Hinjili in Ganjam district, which he has held since 2000, and Kantabanji in Bolangir district, currently represented by Congress's Santosh Singh Saluja. BJD leaders Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak are all significant figures in this election. Among the BJP contenders, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal is vying for the Chandabali seat, currently held by BJD's Byomkesh Ray, who seeks a third term.

Sidhant Mohapatra, a notable figure from the Odia film industry and former two-time MP from Berhampur, has switched allegiance to the BJP and is contesting from the Digapahandi seat against BJD's Biplab Patro and Congress's Shreedhar Dev. Another key BJP candidate is Suresh Pujari, the sitting MP from Bargarh, now contesting for the Brajrajnagar constituency. Sarat Pattanayak, the Odisha Congress unit chief, is contesting from the Nuapada seat against BJD's sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia and BJP's Abhinandan Kumar Panda.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates: