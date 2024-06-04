Haryana: INDIA bloc leading in state, Here's a list of currently leading constituencies

Follow us on Image Source : AP INDIA bloc leading in Haryana

The fate of 223 candidates will be out today as Lok Sabha Votes get counted in the 10 constituencies in Haryana. As per the early trends, INDIA Block led by Congress is leading on five seats including Ambala, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat while the Aam Aadmi party is leading in Kurukshetra. On the other side, the BJP is leading on four seats including Hisar, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, and Faridabad. This year, the INDIA bloc contesting on nine seats and Aaam Aadmi Party on one seat which is currently leading on six seats.

As per ECI data, Varun Chaudhary is leading in Ambala with 27,442 votes against BJP's Banto Kataria. Voting in Haryana was held on May 25 in the six of the seven phase of Lok Sabha Elections. The voter turnout was recorded at 64.80 percent.

Constituency-wise parties vote count

BJP is leading on four seats

Hisar: Ranjit Singh has received 24,707 votes till now, leading by 4,526 votes

Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar with 64,643 votes, leading by 11,148 votes

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: Dharambir Singh with 79,372 votes, leading by 7,580 votes

Faridabad: Krishan Pal with 34,115 votes, leading by 3,646 votes

Congress is leading on five seats

Ambala: Varun Chaudhry with 79,230 votes, leading by 22,907 votes

Sirsa: Kumari Selja with 88,911 votes, leading by 36,518 votes

Sonipat: Satpal Brahamchari with 46,092 votes, leading by 3,216 votes

Rohtak: Deepender Singh Hooda with 50,435 votes, leading by 32,252 votes

Gurgaon: Raj Babbar with 69,351 votes, leading by 25,898 votes

AAP: As of now, the party is leading on one seat