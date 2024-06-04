Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  4. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can INDIA stop NDA's 2019 run?
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can INDIA stop NDA's 2019 run?

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Election Result 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned to this space for latest updates on the leading and trailing candidates from each Lok Sabha constituency seat in Punjab.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:20 IST
Punjab Haryana Chandigarh lok sabha election results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Haryana Chandigarh lok sabha election results 2024 today, June 4

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh states will begin at 8 am today, June 4. In previous general election, Indian National Congress won eight seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatitya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. In Chandigarh and Haryana, BJP defeated Congress party. It is being pridicted that there will be tough competition this year.

The voting in Haryana was held in the sixth phase on May 25. As per the data, this year, the voter out during the polling reported a significant decline compared to 2019. The voter turnout stands at 64.80 per cent, while the voter turnout reported during the 2019 polls stood at 70 per cent. Voting for Chandigarh and Punjab was conducted on June 1, in the seventh, and the last phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The voter turnout recorded in Punjab and Chandigarh during Lok Sabha Polls stands at 67.80 percent and 55.98 percent respectively.

In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats divided among the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2014, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats. In Chandigarh, Kiron Kher (BJP) won the lone seat in 2019, and 2014. Stay tuned for further updates and detailed results as the counting progresses.

 

Live updates :Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Security heightened at a counting centre in Jind

    As per ECI, the counting of votes will start at sharply at 8 am today. The security heighted at a counting centre in Jind, Haryana.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    People's opinion are locked in EVM's, says Congress MP and party candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari

    Congress MP and party candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari says, "..It is Tuesday, Hanuman's day. People have expressed their opinions. The opinions are locked in the EVMs. The EVMs will open and the opinion will come out. Whatever the people's decision will be, everyone should accept it with respect. This is the capability of Indian democracy.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Chandigarh Election 2024 Result LIVE updates: Key candidates

    The following candidates are in the fray from Chandigarh:
    • Sanjay Tandon (BJP)
    • Manish Tewari (INC)
    • Ritu Singh (BSP)
    • Deepanshu Shara (ABHPP)
    • Rajinder Kaur (SaSP)
    • Raj Prince Singh (SUPPIP)
    • Sunil Thaman (HJSP)
    • Baljeet Singh (IND)
    • Kishor Kumar (IND)
    • Kuldip Rai (IND)
    • Lakhir Singh (IND)
    • Mahant Ravi Kant Muni (IND)
    • Pratap Singh Rana (IND)
    • Piar Chand (IND)
    • Lovely Attawa (IND)
    • Sunil Kumar (IND)
    • Vinod Kumar (IND)
    • Vivek Sharma (IND)
  • Jun 04, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Haryana Election 2024 Result LIVE updates: Key candidates

    The following candidates are in fray from Haryana:

    • BJP veteran Manohar Lal Khattar, also former Chief Minister of Haryana.
    • Naveen Jindal and Ranjit Singh Chautala of BJP
    • Abhay Chautala of INLD
    • AAP’s Sushil Gupta
    • Jai Prakash of Congress
    • Naina Chautala of JJP
  • Jun 04, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Election 2024 Result LIVE updates: Key candidates

    • Taranjit Singh Sandhu (BJP)
    • Preneet Kaur (BJP)
    • Hans Raj Hans (BJP)
    • Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress)
    • Daljeet Singh Cheema (SAD)
    • Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD)
    • Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Congress)
    • Amrinder Singh (Congress)
    • Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP)
    • Amar Malkiat Singh (Congress)
    • Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Congress)
    • Yamini Gomar (Congress)
    • Raj Kumar Chabbewal (AAP)
    •  Sohan Singh Thandal (Akali Dal) 
    • Anita Som Parkash (BJP)
    •  Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (AAP)
    •  Iqbal Singh Jhundan (Akali Dal)
    •  Arvind Khanna (BJP)
    • Simranjit Singh Mann (SAD-A)
    •  Kulbir Singh Zira (Congress)
    •  Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP) 
    • Virsa Singh Valtoha (Akali Dal)
    •  Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind (BJP)
  • Jun 04, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Lok Sabha Result 2024: Digital monitors set up outside counting centres

    To share the trends, the digital monitors will be set up outside the counting centres. The poll body also makes mic announcements on the candidates leading in the initial trends. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Where to watch vote counting?

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will provide all up-to-date information about vote counting online. One can follow the counting updates on the official website of ECI, results.eci.gov.in.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: When will vote counting begin?

    As per Election Commission of India, The vote counting will start at 8 am today, June 4. First of all, the postal ballots will be counted and the EVMs will be opened. 

