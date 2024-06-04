Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can INDIA stop NDA's 2019 run?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Haryana Chandigarh lok sabha election results 2024 today, June 4

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh states will begin at 8 am today, June 4. In previous general election, Indian National Congress won eight seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatitya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. In Chandigarh and Haryana, BJP defeated Congress party. It is being pridicted that there will be tough competition this year.

The voting in Haryana was held in the sixth phase on May 25. As per the data, this year, the voter out during the polling reported a significant decline compared to 2019. The voter turnout stands at 64.80 per cent, while the voter turnout reported during the 2019 polls stood at 70 per cent. Voting for Chandigarh and Punjab was conducted on June 1, in the seventh, and the last phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The voter turnout recorded in Punjab and Chandigarh during Lok Sabha Polls stands at 67.80 percent and 55.98 percent respectively.

In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats divided among the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2014, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats. In Chandigarh, Kiron Kher (BJP) won the lone seat in 2019, and 2014. Stay tuned for further updates and detailed results as the counting progresses.