Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the vote counting process for Haryana constituency. The final results are expected to be announced soon. The 2024 Indian general election in Haryana was held in the sixth phase on May 25 for 10 parliamentary seats, with a turnout of 65 per cent. The major parties in this election are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all the 10 seats, is eyeing a clean sweep for the second time in a row.

As per India TV CNX exit poll on Saturday predicted that the BJP may fail to maintain its 2019 poll decision in Haryana. The poll suggests that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP could secure 6-8 seats, down from the 10 it won previously. Conversely, the Congress is anticipated to make gains, potentially winning 2-4 seats in the state.These predictions will be cleared, once the results are out. Stay tuned for further updates and detailed results as the counting progresses.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Haryana