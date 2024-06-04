Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The counting of votes are underway. Soon, the exit poll predictions will be cleared. Stay tuned for live updates and final results as this high-stakes electoral showdown unfolds.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 9:37 IST
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the vote counting process for Haryana constituency. The final results are expected to be announced soon. The 2024 Indian general election in Haryana was held in the sixth phase on May 25 for 10 parliamentary seats, with a turnout of 65 per cent. The major parties in this election are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all the 10 seats, is eyeing a clean sweep for the second time in a row.

As per India TV CNX exit poll on Saturday predicted that the BJP may fail to maintain its 2019 poll decision in Haryana. The poll suggests that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP could secure 6-8 seats, down from the 10 it won previously. Conversely, the Congress is anticipated to make gains, potentially winning 2-4 seats in the state.These predictions will be cleared, once the results are out. Stay tuned for further updates and detailed results as the counting progresses. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Haryana

Serial Number Constituency State Key Candidates/Parties 2024 Leading Candidate Leading Party
1. Ambala Haryana Banto Kataria (BJP)

Varun Chaudhary (Congress)

 Banto Kataria (BJP)  
2. Kurukshetra Haryana

Naveen Jindal (BJP)

Abhay Chautala (INLD)

Shushil Gupta (AAP)

 Shushil Gupta (AAP)  
3. Sirsa Haryana Ashok Tanwar (BJP) 
Kumari Selja (Congress)		 Kumari Selja (Congress)  
4. Hisar Haryana Ranjit Singh Chautala (BJP)
Sunaina Chautala (INLD)
Naina Singh Chautala (JJP)		 Ranjit Singh Chautala (BJP)  
5. Karnal Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)
Divyanshu Buddhiraja (Congress)		 Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)  
6. Rohtak Haryana Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP)
Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress)		 Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress)  
7. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Haryana Chaudhary Dharambir Singh (BJP) 
Rao Dan Singh (Congress)
Rao Bahadur Singh (JJP)		 Chaudhary Dharambir Singh (BJP)   
8. Gurgaon Haryana Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) 
Aftab Ahmed (Congress) 
Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria (JJP)		 Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP)  
9. Faridabad Haryana Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP)
Nalin Hooda (JJP) 
Mahendra Pratap (Congress)		 Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP)  
10. Sonepat Rohtak Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP) 
Satpal Brahmachari (Congress)		 Satpal Brahamchari (Congress)  
 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X