Janhvi Kapoor shares blurry pictures with Shikhar Pahariya from France, calls it 'best weekend' | See Photos

Mr and Mrs Mahi actor Janhvi Kapoor who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise party has shared her photo dump on Instagram. In the several photos shared by Janhvi, there are two of them that are garnering attention. In these photos, the Mr and Mrs Mahi actor can be seen walking done a street with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the photos, Janhvi can be seen wearing a yellow coloured floral dress where as Shikhar has kept it casual in white pants and maroon jacket.

"It’s been the best weekend! thank you for the love and memories #gratitude," read her caption. For those who don't know, these photos are from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise party. The cruise party started in Italy on May 29th and ended in the South of France on May 2nd.

Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship

For those who don't know Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. Both Shikhar and Janhvi are often seen hanging out with each other together. Not only this, Janhvi recently visited Tirumala temple along with Shikhar and Orry, where the actress was spotted wearing a traditional outfit.

On Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The 27-year-old actress will next be seen in Devara: Part 1. This film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut as an actor. And she will be seen sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr. NTR for the first time. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah in her kitty.

She was recently seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role.

