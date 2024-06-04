NED vs NEP Dream11 Team prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 7 captaincy picks and playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nepal cricket team

NED vs NEP Dream11 Team: Netherlands will face Nepal in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup 2024. This is the second clash of Group D in the tournament with South Africa beating Sri Lanka last evening in New York. With Bangladesh being the fifth team in the group, there will be massive competition to make it to top two of group D in order to make it to Super 8 round.

Netherlands are coming into the tournament proper after beating Sri Lanka by 20 runs in the warm-up game while Nepal got the better of Canada by 63 runs in their warm-up encounter. Moreover, Nepal have the advantage of playing in Dallas against Canada and will know the conditions at the venue.

The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas hosted the opening game of T20 World Cup between USA and Canada. USA ended up chasing down 195 runs in less than 18 overs and another high-scoring encounter is expected in this game.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 4 at 9:30 PM Local Time (9:00 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

NED vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh, Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Paudel, Max O'Dowd, Kushal Bhurtel, Michael Levitt (VC)

All-rounders: Bas de Leede (C), Logan van Beek, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami

Dream11 Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Options

Captain Options: Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek

Vice-Captain Options: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Dipendra Singh Airee

NED vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands- Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Nepal - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara/Sagar Dhakal