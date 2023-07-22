Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
  IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: West Indies look for strong reply against Indians on third day

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: West Indies look for strong reply against Indians on third day

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: India look to make inroads into the West Indies batting line-up after a gritty show by the hosts on Day 2 of the Trinidad Test. Follow for the Latest Updates.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2023 18:30 IST
IND vs WI 2nd Test
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs WI 2nd Test

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: West Indies look for strong reply against Indians on third day

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: The West Indies batters look for a strong reply against the Indians on the third day of the second Test match. Windies ended Day 2 on 86/1, trailing by 352 more as captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie went back unbeaten. The Windies added 86 runs in the final session and lost only 1 wicket. Earlier they got rid of the Indians for 438 but not without a special Virat Kohli show in his 500th International match. Follow for the Latest updates.

