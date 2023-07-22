IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: West Indies look for strong reply against Indians on third day
IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 3: The West Indies batters look for a strong reply against the Indians on the third day of the second Test match. Windies ended Day 2 on 86/1, trailing by 352 more as captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie went back unbeaten. The Windies added 86 runs in the final session and lost only 1 wicket. Earlier they got rid of the Indians for 438 but not without a special Virat Kohli show in his 500th International match. Follow for the Latest updates.