Sanju Samson set to make a comeback: Likely to be picked in India ODI and T20I squad for WI tour

Sanju Samson is set to make a comeback into the Indian team after a long gap of six months. He last played in any format in the blue jersey back in January this year in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. His last ODI appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. According to Cricbuzz, the man looks set to be recalled in both formats for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

This is a huge chance for Samson as he can literally seal his place in the ODI team with World Cup less than four months away. He averages 66 from 11 ODIs having amassed 330 runs at a strike-rate of 104.76 and also has two fifties to his name. On the West Indies tour, India will first play a two-match Test series while the One-Day series will commence on July 27.

When it comes to the T20 format, Samson is coming off a decent IPL season having scored 362 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of over 150 and an average of more than 30. West Indies T20I series provides yet another chance for him to be a regular in team India with selectors likely to give chances to fringe players keeping the seniors aside.

Among others, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are also expected to get a call-up. The latter has played 8 ODIs and as many T20Is so far but could play only 8 matches in the IPL this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The squad announcement for the upcoming West Indies tour across all formats is expected to happen soon with the T20I team likely to filled with the top IPL perfomers and led by Hardik Pandya.

