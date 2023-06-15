Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sanju Samson set to make a comeback: Likely to be picked in India ODI and T20I squad for WI tour

Sanju Samson set to make a comeback: Likely to be picked in India ODI and T20I squad for WI tour

Samson last played for India in any format back in January this year. He had yet another decent IPL season leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. He is set to make his comeback for West Indies tour.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2023 6:48 IST
Sanju Samson, IND vs WI, IND vs WI 2023
Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is set to make a comeback into the Indian team after a long gap of six months. He last played in any format in the blue jersey back in January this year in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. His last ODI appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. According to Cricbuzz, the man looks set to be recalled in both formats for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

This is a huge chance for Samson as he can literally seal his place in the ODI team with World Cup less than four months away. He averages 66 from 11 ODIs having amassed 330 runs at a strike-rate of 104.76 and also has two fifties to his name. On the West Indies tour, India will first play a two-match Test series while the One-Day series will commence on July 27.

When it comes to the T20 format, Samson is coming off a decent IPL season having scored 362 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of over 150 and an average of more than 30. West Indies T20I series provides yet another chance for him to be a regular in team India with selectors likely to give chances to fringe players keeping the seniors aside.

Among others, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are also expected to get a call-up. The latter has played 8 ODIs and as many T20Is so far but could play only 8 matches in the IPL this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The squad announcement for the upcoming West Indies tour across all formats is expected to happen soon with the T20I team likely to filled with the top IPL perfomers and led by Hardik Pandya.

Related Stories
Sanju Samson earns maiden BCCI Annual Contract; Here are others who got in first time

Sanju Samson earns maiden BCCI Annual Contract; Here are others who got in first time

Sanju Samson can become India captain one day, says former cricketer

Sanju Samson can become India captain one day, says former cricketer

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul in big milestones

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul in big milestones

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News