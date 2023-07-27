IND vs WI 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER India will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series

There's a strange feeling ahead of this series, which is quite different. Team India will be kicking off their ICC Cricket World Cup preparations against a side that is not even participating in the tournament. It is bizarre but that's how it is and the Men in Blue will hope to find some answers before the Asia Cup, which is another component of the team's build-up for the tournament.

The biggest change in this series will be a new wicketkeeper for India, with both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unavailable. Sanju Samson has been named as first-choice wicketkeeper for the series and there will not be a better opportunity for the 28-year-old than this one as he could really stake his claim for the backup gloveman's spot. The other focus area for India will be Suryakumar Yadav, who will be eyeing a comeback after three golden ducks against Australia.

For West Indies, it is an opportunity to start fresh after a disappointing outing in the World Cup qualifiers.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live on TV and streaming in India?

The first ODI between India and West Indies is set to begin at 7 PM IST with the toss to take place half an hour before. The India-West Indies match will have a live telecast on Doordarshan (DD) in seven languages for DTH-free connections while the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free. The match can also be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

