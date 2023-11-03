IND vs SL: Shubman Gill reveals who Mohammed Shami dedicated his celebration to in viral gesture | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER SCREENGRAB Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs SL: Mohammed Shami was in his element in India's World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka. The right-arm seamer dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up as he played a crucial part in India's record 302-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He became India's leading wicket-taker in the history of the ODI World Cup and surpassed iconic bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Javgal Srinath. His fifer followed a special celebration on the field.

After getting a fifer, Shami displayed a special gesture on his head which baffled many spectators on who the act was dedicated to. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill settled it down when he revealed the name of the person to which Shami displayed his act. Speaking after the match, Gill confirmed that the gesture was for India's bowling coach Paras Mhambarey.

"The way they were bowling we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. Has made job easier for us. I am the kind of person who doesn’t get nervous. I look to tackle it my own way at the start. Not full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight. Honestly, the discussion was to play in a compact manner. The odd ball was seaming. Hit the balls in our areas. You couldn’t get into a shell. Looked to put the pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts except the last one.

"Sometimes you play a good shot and it goes to the fielder. We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don’t think it was a 400-wicket. We batted well to get 350. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly. That’s our bowling coach he (Shami) was gesturing," Gill revealed to the Broadcasters after India's win over Sri Lanka.

India into World Cup semis

The Indian team is playing some great quality of cricket. They mauled England and now Sri Lanka while defending targets. Rohit Sharma's India has become the first team to storm into the semifinals of the World Cup 2023. They have seven wins in a row now and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. India face South Africa next in their second last match of the group stage in Kolkata on November 5.

