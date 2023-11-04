IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Perfect time to test bench strength? India's predicted playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian players during their World Cup game against Australia on Oct 8, 2023

India and South Africa clash in the mouth-watering World Cup 2023 clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 4. India are dominating the tournament with seven wins in seven games while South Africa occupy the second spot with six wins, so it's a top-of-the-table clash for cricket fans.

The Men in Blue enter this game after thrashing Sri Lanka by an unbelievable 302 runs in Mumbai which also secured their place in the semifinal. On the other hand, South Africa recorded a huge 190-run win against New Zealand and another will boost their hopes for early qualification to knockout.

Match Details:

Match: World Cup 2023, match no.36

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch: Live broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and live stream Hotstar App and Website

Team News:

India will be without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday. Hardik missed India's last three games due to an ankle injury but the team continued to dominate the opponents with Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav joining the playing eleven.

With the semifinal qualification already secured, India can afford to make changes and assess their bench strength as well. Prasidh Krishna has joined the team and can be utilized if the management decides to rest either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur are also warming the bench and can be considered if the team decides to rest a few players. Kolkata's pitch offers a balanced surface and the team will continue their three pacers and two-spin combination on Sunday.

However, the management might stick to their winning combination and might not risk tinkering with the current playing eleven unless they are forced to.

IND vs SA Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcon Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

