Virat Kohli 93 runs away from achieving huge milestone; can surpass AB de Villiers in elite World Cup list

An India-Pakistan match on the biggest stage of cricket and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, especially since the Men in Blue are chasing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14. Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup with two half-centuries already and looks in ominous touch. Now, he has two records that are waiting for him to achieve them in the high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals.

Virat Kohli currently has 25,907 runs to his name in international cricket and if he scores 93 more, he will become only the fifth batter in the world to have 26,000 runs in his name across all three formats at the highest level. Currently Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with 34,357 runs with Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene acquiring the other spots in Top 4.

Most runs in international cricket (across all three formats)

34357 - Sachin Tendulkar (India - 782 innings in 664 matches)

28016 - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka - 666 innings in 594 matches)

27483 - Ricky Ponting (Australia - 668 innings in 560 matches)

25957 - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka - 725 innings in 652 matches)

25907* - Virat Kohli (India - 565 innings in 509 matches)

Another record that Kohli will be chasing is to become the 4th leading run-getter in ODI World Cup history. Kohli (1170 runs) needs 38 runs to surpass AB de Villiers and 56 runs to leave behind Brian Lara in the leading run-getters list in ODI World Cup history.

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field first on a flat surface in Ahmedabad and will be hoping to chase down whatever Pakistan score as they have been really good while batting second in the two games so far. India made just one change to the side as they brought in Shubman Gill in place of Ishan Kishan.

