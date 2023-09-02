IND vs PAK Asia Cup: What will be Pakistan's DLS target if overs are reduced?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan will have an eye on DLS sheet

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is taking place today at the Pallekele International Stadium. While India managed post 266 runs before getting bowled out, rain has continued to disrupt play. During India's innings, play stopped twice due to rain and then after India's innings, the heavens opened up yet again to delay the start of Pakistan's batting. Since 8:21 PM, overs have started to reduce and we are set to witness Duckworth-Lewis coming into play to decide Pakistan's target.

Pakistan will certainly be at a disadvantage if the overs are reduced as the target will be 254 runs for them if their innings is reduced to 45 overs. In case, the innings is reduced to 40 overs, their target will come down to 239 runs while Pakistan will need 203 runs to win if the innings comes down to 30 overs. However, Pakistan will have a massive advantage if the innings is reduced to 20 overs. They will have a target of 155 runs and a required run-rate of less than 8 for 20 overs in modern-day cricket isn't considered much.

If overs are reduced, Pakistan's target will be:

254 if 45 overs

239 if 40 overs

203 if 30 overs

155 if 20 overs

Earlier, India did well to post 266 runs on the board thanks to half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who scored 82 and 87 runs respectively. India were struggling at 66/4 at one stage but then the duo of Hardik and Kishan batted superbly. Shaheen Afridi was the top bowler for Pakistan picking up four key wickets while Naseem Shah also bowled well to pick up 3 wickets.

